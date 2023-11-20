(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Serta Offers 45% Discount on Mattresses, Beds, and Bedding Accessories







During the 3-Day Super Sale in Dubai





Dubai, UAE (November 20, 2023) - Serta, the renowned maker of the world's best mattresses, is thrilled to announce a spectacular 3-day Super Sale in Dubai from November 24 to 26, offering a flat 45% discount on all products, including mattresses, beds, and bedding accessories. This exclusive offer provides an excellent opportunity for customers to elevate their sleep experience with Serta's premium range of products.



To make this offer even more enticing, Esaad and Fazaa cardholders will enjoy an additional 5% discount during the Super Sale. This means that customers can avail themselves of a total discount of 50% on their favorite Serta products during this limited-time promotion.



Highlighting the spotlight of this sale is the Serta Arctic Collection, designed to provide cool, comfortable sleep throughout the night. With its revolutionary 15x Cooling Power, the Arctic Collection ensures a refreshing and rejuvenating sleep experience.

The Serta Arctic Collection showcases innovative features like the All-Night Cooling & Recharge Technology, which efficiently draws away body heat for a cool and relaxing sleep environment. Incorporated natural minerals enhance intra-body communication, reducing stress for an improved sleep cycle. The Bounce Back System, with elastic polymer and gel-infused foam, ensures proper airflow and deep cushioning, making it the ideal choice for those seeking support and relaxation. The collection introduces two new grades, the Arctic Premier Hybrid and Arctic Plush Foam, both designed to elevate your sleep quality. Transform your bedroom into a haven of comfort and style with Serta's premium sleep solutions.



Visit any Serta store in Dubai from November 24 to 26 to avail this exclusive 45% discount, with an extra 5% off for Esaad and Faza cardholders. Elevate your sleep experience with Serta - where comfort meets innovation.



To take advantage of this incredible offer and transform your bedroom space, we invite you to visit Serta Mattress Store Abu Dhabi Airport Road, Serta Mattress Store Al Seef Village Mall - Abu Dhabi, Serta Mattress Store Sheikh Zayed Road, and Serta Mattress Store Dubai Mall. Our knowledgeable and friendly staff will guide you in finding the Serta bed that best meets your individual needs and expectations for comfort.



