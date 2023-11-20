US Would Be Willing To Facilitate Talks Between Azerbaijan And Armenia - State Department

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The US would be
willing to facilitate the talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, US
State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on
November 20, Trend reports.
"We continue to engage with the leadership of both countries and
offer to facilitate a dignified and durable peace. It is important
that Armenia and Azerbaijan discuss and resolve issues directly to
benefit the region. We would welcome a role in facilitating those
talks. We've seen other countries offer to facilitate those talks.
We think it's important that the two countries talk face-to-face to
reach a durable agreement. We would be willing to facilitate those
talks, as we have in the past, and we welcome other countries doing
so as well," he said.
Baku has turned down the proposal for a meeting between the
Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington on
November 20.
Concerning the statement of the U.S. Assistant Secretary of
State James O'Brien that the US side has cancelled high-level
bilateral meetings and engagements, which were initiated by the US
side with Azerbaijan, and“there cannot be“business as usual” in
the bilateral relationship, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of
Azerbaijan noted that the relations could not be one-sided.
"Consequently, the same approach will be applied equally by
Azerbaijan. In these circumstances, we consider the possibility of
high-level visits from the United States to Azerbaijan
inappropriate as well.
Moreover, such a unilateral approach by the United States could
lead to the loss of the mediation role of the United States. Under
these circumstances, it is important to note that we do not
consider possible to hold the proposed meeting on the level of the
Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, in Washington on
November 20, 2023.
International law norms and principles have always been a
priority for Azerbaijan in its foreign policy. Azerbaijan will
always act in line with its international obligations. At the same
time, Azerbaijan will resolutely and adequately address all the
negative steps against its national interest," the ministry said in
a statement.
