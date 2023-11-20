Pentagon Reveals Details Of New Security Assistance Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The new security assistance package for Ukraine from the United States contains additional air defense capabilities, artillery ammunition, anti-tank weapons, and other equipment.

The relevant statement was made by the U.S. Department of Defense on Monday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“This package includes additional air defense capabilities, artillery ammunition, anti-tank weapons, and other equipment to help Ukraine defend its sovereign territory and fight for its freedom from Russia's ongoing war of aggression,” the report states.

The capabilities in this package, valued at up to $100 million, include Stinger anti-aircraft missiles; one High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and additional ammunition; 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds; Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles; Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems.

Additionally, Ukraine will receive more than 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition; demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing; cold weather gear; and spare parts, maintenance, and other ancillary equipment.

“The United States remains committed to working with the coalition the United States has built of some 50 Allies and partners who are providing Ukraine with the capabilities it needs to defend itself now and deter Russian aggression well into the future,” the Pentagon emphasized.

A reminder that, on November 20, 2023, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a new military aid package from the United States , following his meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Christopher Cavoli.