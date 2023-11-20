22Nd Edition Of“Clean UAE” Campaign To Be Held Under The Pateonage Of The Ministry Of Climate Change And Environment

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Under the esteemed patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the highly anticipated“Clean UAE” campaign is poised to make a significant impact across all emirates of the country. This transformative initiative, now in its 22nd edition, is scheduled to commence on December 5, as announced by Mrs. Habiba Al Marashi, the distinguished Chairperson and Co-Founder of the Emirates Environmental Group.

The campaign is strategically designed to traverse the seven emirates, initiating its journey in Fujairah on December 5 and continuing through Sharjah on December 6, Umm Al Quwain on December 9, Abu Dhabi on December 12, Ras Al Khaimah on December 13, Ajman on December 14, culminating in Dubai on December 16. The grand campaign in the Emirate of Dubai will be graced by the esteemed presence of H.E. Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, the Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

Mrs. Habiba Al-Marashi passionately calls upon all members of society to actively engage in this noteworthy campaign, underscoring the pivotal role of collective commitment in environmental protection. She highlighted the campaign's strategic partnerships with local and federal government institutions, the academia and the private sector entities aiming to elevate recycling initiatives thus championing the usage of recyclable materials and the conservation of natural resources in addition to shading light on the diversity of the natural environment in the country.

The core objective of the“Clean UAE” campaign transcends traditional cleaning efforts. It seeks to raise awareness about the perils of pollution and its far-reaching impact on the environment and public health. Mrs. Al-Marashi emphasized the campaign's commitment to instigating positive change, fostering heightened awareness, and encouraging interactive engagement on a broader scale, with a special emphasis on motivating community involvement in volunteer activities.

Mrs. Al-Mar'ashi stressed that environmental preservation is a shared responsibility, extending beyond individual duty. The campaign symbolises a progressive stride towards a sustainable and clean future for generations to come, warranting widespread appreciation and support. EEG renews the campaign's dedication to preserving the natural beauty of the Emirates and its environmental heritage, urging active participation from all to ensure a pollution-free environment for future generations.

In closing, Mrs. Al-Marashi expressed unwavering confidence in the transformative power of instilling a sense of responsibility across all sectors of society. This collective effort, she believes, will accelerate the nation's journey towards a more circular economy and pave the way for climate neutrality.

Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) is a professional working group established in 1991 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the first environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD) and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD). It is also a member of the One Planet Network under the programme of Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML), EEG is a full Member (voting) of World Packaging Organisation (WPO).