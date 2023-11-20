Dal Lake Fire Survivor Tourists Return Homes Safely

The inquiry into the death of three Bangladeshi guests, officials said, is underway, while the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report will reveal the actual cause of the fire.

Three Bangladeshi nationals on a trip to iconic tourist attraction-Dal Lake in Srinagar lost their lives in the tragic fire incident. The deceased tourists were identified as Anindya Kawshal, Das Gupta and Mohammad Moinud, all residents of Bangladesh.

The seven tourists including a couple from Chennai who survived the devastating blaze have returned to their homes, officials said.

They said the survivors did not report injuries or losses to their possessions in the inferno that otherwise left 5 luxurious houseboats, an equal number of wooden dwellings and a few concrete structures completely gutted at Mir Mohalla near Ghat number 09 at Dal Lake on November 11.

Eight tourists including two children, according to the earlier statement of police, were safely rescued by the joint teams of Fire and Emergency Service (F&ES) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Police.

Only seven tourists were reported to be stranded in the houseboat, according to Station House Officer (SHO) Ram Munshi Bagh police station, who, he said, were later removed to a safer location within Dal Lake.

“Of the total 10 tourists, three died in the unfortunate incident, while seven others including a couple from Chennai were safely rescued and removed to a safer location the same day. The survivors did not suffer any injury or other losses in the incident,” SHO Ram Munshi Bagh police station, Ajaz Ahmad told Kashmir Observer.

He said the tourists returned after recording their statement, while necessary medico-legal formalities stand completed in this direction.

In reference to the origin of the fire, the SHO said the samples from the wreckage of the house boats were collected on the same day for analysis at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL); the results of which are pending.



“It would be premature to speculate on anything prior to receiving the FSL report. The actual cause of the fire may be determined after receiving the FSL report,” he added.



House Gutted, Fireman Injured In Soura Blaze

A residential house was gutted while a firefighter suffered injuries in a fire incident at Soura area of Srinagar this afternoon, officials said.

An official said that a residential house caught fire in the afternoon following which the fire tenders were rushed to the spot at 02:36 PM.

While dousing the flames, one leading Fireman, namely Rouf Ul Hamid, sustained injuries in the incident and was shifted to SKIMS Soura for treatment.

Confirming the fire incident, officials said the timely efforts of the Fire and Emergency Service (F&ES) department brought the fire under control, thereby averting a possible tragedy.

However, they said that the top story and the attic of the house suffered damage.

The officials stated that there were no reported casualties from the civilian side in the fire incident and the cause of fire is under investigation.

