Yerevan, Brussels Sign Agreement On Status Of EU Observation Mission

Yerevan and Brussels signed an agreement regarding the status of
the monitoring mission of the European Union (EU) on the
Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
It was reported that the document refers to the status of the EU
observation mission on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Azernews reports.
It should be noted that on October 17 last year, the EU Council
of Foreign Ministers decided to send a civilian mission to Armenia.
The mission started functioning in February of this year. The
mission, sent for a period of 2 years, consists of 100 people.
By continuing to increase the concentration of EU mission forces
on its borders, Yerevan tries to bring a third party to the region
that will have a consequence for the entire regional states in the
future. What the large number of EU missions on the border with
Azerbaijan will lead to is unknown.
According to the presidential aide, the issue of peace and
normalisation of bilateral relations between Baku and Yerevan is on
the agenda of Azerbaijan.
"The illegal regime of Armenia has been disarmed and removed
from the territory of Azerbaijan. This means that there are no
obstacles to the conclusion of a peace agreement between Armenia
and Azerbaijan.
We believe that this is a historic opportunity to change the
chapter of enmity and hostility between the two countries and
create a lasting peace based on the five fundamental principles
proposed by Azerbaijan to the Armenian side. Armenia, in turn,
should be able to implement a peace treaty with Azerbaijan without
any mediation or interference from any foreign forces.
