Uzbekistan Increases Meat Production

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January-September 2023, 2.04 million tons of meat were produced in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

According to the Statistics Agency, over the nine months, the total volume of products (services) of agriculture, forestry, and fisheries amounted to 292.7 trillion soums. This is more by 104.1% compared to the same period last year.

The volume of livestock products grown by all categories of farms in Uzbekistan during the reporting period:

- Meat – 2.04 million tons - Milk – 8.6 million tons - Fish – 91.2 thousand tons The volume of agricultural products grown by farms of all categories in January-September 2023: - Cereal crops – 7 million tons - Vegetables – 8.1 million tons - Potatoes – 2.7 million tons - Polys crops – 1.6 million tons - Fruits and berries – 2.3 million tons - Grapes – 1.3 million tons