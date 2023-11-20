EU Wealthy’S High CO2 Emissions: A Call For Wealth Tax

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Oxfam's recent study highlights a significant CO2 emissions gap in the EU, revealing that the wealthiest 1% emit 14 times more CO2 than the less affluent half.



Released on Monday, the report proposes a wealth tax to combat climate change and inequality.



The Stockholm Environment Institute's collaboration predicts 67,800 extra heat-related deaths by 2100, due to these emissions. That averages to about 850 deaths annually.



In the EU, the richest 10% emit as much CO2 as the bottom 50%. Their luxurious lifestyles starkly contrast with the struggles faced by average people amid climate crises.



Oxfam's tax expert, Chiara Putaturo, emphasizes this disparity.



Globally, the top 1%, about 77 million people, are accountable for 16% of consumption emissions. An average individual would take 1,500 years to match this CO2 output.



In 2019, the EU's wealthiest 1% contributed to 6% of the bloc's consumption CO2 emissions, while the top 10% accounted for 28% of greenhouse gases.







Oxfam suggests a wealth tax in Europe, starting at 2% for millionaires with over 4.5 million euros. This could raise nearly 250 billion euros, funding a third of the EU's recovery efforts.



Support from economist Thomas Pikkety and billionaire Marlene Engelhorn adds credibility to this proposal.

Environmental recovery

Historically, wealth taxes have redistributed resources and funded social programs. This modern proposal targets environmental recovery.



Countries like France and Spain have trialed similar taxes, providing lessons for the EU. The link between wealth, consumption, and emissions is clear.



This tax aims to reduce the environmental impact of wealthy lifestyles.



Oxfam's proposal is part of a trend to address climate change economically. It marks a shift from purely environmental to combined environmental and fiscal strategies.



If successful, this tax could inspire global models for balancing economic inequality and environmental responsibility.



Implementing such a tax will face challenges, needing wide political support and effective management.



This wealth tax is a bold step towards a more equitable and sustainable future, linking wealth with environmental accountability.

