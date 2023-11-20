Stocks In Play

11/20/2023 - 9:43 AM EST - Canopy Growth Corp : Announces the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has approved two transactions to sell all or substantially all of the assets of BioSteel Canada and BioSteel Manufacturing, LLC and that pending the closing of the transactions, Canopy Growth expects to realize proceeds which will improve the Company's balance sheet. Canopy Growth Corp shares T.WEED are trading unchanged at $0.77.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.