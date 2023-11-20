-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Cabinet Of Ministers Amends Rules On Use Of Airport VIP Lounges


11/20/2023 10:09:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the "Rules for the use of lounges for especially important persons (VIP) and official delegations at airports of the Republic of Azerbaijan," approved by a decree dated October 29, 2021, Azernews reports.

In this regard, Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a new decree.

According to the decree, from now on, heads and employees of representative offices of international organizations operating in Azerbaijan will use VIP lounges on the basis of a notification sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the manager of presidential affairs, indicating the date and number of the flight.

Until now, this notification was issued by the Presidential Protocol Service.

MENAFN20112023000195011045ID1107458999

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search