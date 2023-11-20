Cabinet Of Ministers Amends Rules On Use Of Airport VIP Lounges

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the "Rules for the use of
lounges for especially important persons (VIP) and official
delegations at airports of the Republic of Azerbaijan," approved by
a decree dated October 29, 2021, Azernews reports.
In this regard, Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a new
decree.
According to the decree, from now on, heads and employees of
representative offices of international organizations operating in
Azerbaijan will use VIP lounges on the basis of a notification sent
by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the manager of presidential
affairs, indicating the date and number of the flight.
Until now, this notification was issued by the Presidential
Protocol Service.
