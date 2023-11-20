Palestinian President: Security And Peace Would Only Be Achieved By Ending The Occupation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, November 20 (Petra) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Monday, "Regional security and peace would only be achieved by ending the Israeli occupation of the land of the State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital."During a meeting with Latvian President Edgars Rinkevic, Abbas rejected military action as a solution in Gaza and Israeli plans to separate the Gaza Strip from the occupied West Bank or occupy the embattled enclave.He urged an immediate stop to the Israeli war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza and stopping Jewish settler aggression against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.He rejected displacing Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank, including Jerusalem, stressing the need to release Palestinian funds held by the Israeli government.