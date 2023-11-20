Government Dismisses Special Communications Service Head And His Deputy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has dismissed Head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, Yuriy Shchyhol, and Deputy Head of the State Service for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization, Viktor Zhora.

Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dismissed: Yuriy Fedorovych Shchyhol from the post of head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine; Viktor Volodymyrovych Zhora from the post of deputy head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization," the report says.

Dmytro Makovskyi has been appointed as acting head of the State Special Communications Service.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 17, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Tarasovskyi.