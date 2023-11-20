Azerbaijan Pavilion To Operate At UN Climate Change Conference

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Azerbaijan will be represented with a pavilion for the first
time at COP28, the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to
the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will be held
in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Azernews reports.
Within the framework of COP28, which will last from November 30
to December 12, the national pavilion created with the joint
organization of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of
Ecology and Natural Resources will cover the theme "Pioneering
sustainable solutions for climate resilience".
The pavilion, in an interactive format, will provide information
on Azerbaijan's policy in the field of climate change, measures of
the Azerbaijani government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,
activities on mitigation and adaptation, and other projects in this
field.
It should be noted that Azerbaijan has confirmed its commitment
to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030
and to reach this goal by 40 percent in 2050. Fulfilling the
obligations under the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015 and actively
working in this direction is a priority issue for the government of
Azerbaijan.
At COP28, representatives of nearly 200 countries will come
together and coordinate global climate action. The area where the
event will be held consists of two zones: in the "Blue Zone,"
accredited delegations will participate in official talks, the
World Summit on Climate Action, panel discussions, round tables,
and cultural events for two weeks. The pavilions of the
participating countries will operate in the "Blue Zone". The "Green
Zone" will be open to everyone and is considered a platform for
building dialogue and raising awareness in the field of climate
change.
The 28th session of the UN Climate Change Conference will become
a platform that brings people together to fight climate change and
its impacts through events, exhibitions, and global
initiatives.
MENAFN20112023000195011045ID1107458798
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.