Argentina refuses to become part of BRICS

(MENAFN) Argentina, under the incoming presidency of Javier Milei, has decided not to join BRICS, a decision contrary to the invitation extended in August. Diana Mondino, a senior economic adviser to President-elect Milei, stated that there is limited clarity on how BRICS membership would benefit Argentina, expressing skepticism about the advantages. The invitation, which included Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, aimed to expand the alliance beyond its current members of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.



Mondino emphasized the need for a thorough analysis to determine if joining BRICS holds potential advantages for Argentina. President-elect Milei, known for his opposition to BRICS membership, has previously expressed reluctance towards strengthening economic ties with China and Brazil. Instead, he plans to focus on fostering economic relations with the United States and Israel.



During his campaign, Milei voiced concerns about dealing with countries that do not align with his principles of free trade, freedom, and democracy. Despite his opposition to BRICS, he pledged not to interfere with businesses in Argentina engaged with the member countries. Additionally, he has committed to "dollarizing" the Argentinian economy.



The decision to postpone BRICS membership marks a shift in Argentina's geopolitical approach under the new administration. Outgoing President Alberto Fernandez had viewed joining BRICS as an opportunity to open up a "new scenario" for the country. The decision reflects the complex dynamics within Argentina's foreign policy and its evolving stance on international alliances.





MENAFN20112023000045015687ID1107458076