Dragon Capital caps 20-year ESG journey with Article 8 SFDR status for Vietnam Equity (UCITS) Fund

(MENAFN- Perceptiona) Dragon Capital Group, incorporated in 1994 and managing $5.5bn of listed equity in Vietnam, has recently seen its ten-year old Vietnam Equity (UCITS) Fund (“VEF”) promoted to Article 8 status under the EU’s Sustainable Financial Disclosure Regulations (“SFDR”).

The classification underscores VEF’s dedication to integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues across its portfolio and marks the latest milestone in Dragon’s 20-year ESG journey.

Ms. Quynh Le Yen, Portfolio Manager of VEF said: “Dragon Capital made its first ESG policy in 2002 as a fundamental part of the investment philosophy. The company has been carbon neutral since 2005 and a UN PRI signatory since 2013.

“Article 8 classification provides important verification that VEF is committed to robust environmental, social and governance objectives. During the past year VEF has engaged with investee companies and stakeholders on issues ranging from human capital, remuneration, biodiversity and carbon emissions.

“The SFDR makes a genuine difference in helping distinguish funds that focus on sustainability. Article 8 classification demonstrates VEF’s commitment to managing risk from ESG factors while still delivering alpha to our investors.”

VEF’s dedication is in line with Vietnam’s ambitious net zero goals and targets for 2050 which include moving to renewable energy and a tech- and digital-driven economy.

Since inception in September 2013, VEF has returned 178.2% compared to 149.4% from its benchmark Vietnam Stock Index (VN-Index)*.





