Jordan stresses imperative for Israel to cease conflict in Gaza during meeting in Beijing

(MENAFN) Ayman Safadi, Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs, emphasized the imperative for Israel to cease its ongoing conflict in Gaza during a meeting in Beijing. The gathering involved members of the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee tasked with international action to halt the war in the Gaza Strip, convened with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.



Safadi underscored the importance of Israel adhering to international law, humanitarian principles, and the will of the international community. He urged an immediate cessation of Israel's military actions in Gaza, emphasizing the profound humanitarian crisis and suffering resulting from the conflict. The Deputy Prime Minister also stressed the urgent need to provide humanitarian aid to the Palestinian population in Gaza.



The meeting, part of a broader tour, saw members of the Arab/Islamic Ministerial Committee advocating for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during its initial leg. In attendance were foreign ministers from Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Indonesia, along with the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.



Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed full support for the two-state solution proposed by the Arab Islamic Summit held in Riyadh to bring an end to the Gaza conflict. Yi emphasized that the international community must take prompt and effective measures to address the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, underscoring the urgency of collective action.

