Rising Rainwater Prompts Evacuations In Karak, West Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 20 (Petra) -- Rising water from downpours triggered flash floods last night and Monday morning, forcing evacuations from homes in Karak and Amman, but there were no injuries, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said.In Karak Governorate, civil defense crews rushed to a mobile home in Zahoum, where a family was trapped by flash floods, and lifted them to safety.Civil defense personnel in western Amman also responded to rising flood water in a number of apartments.The PSD has issued repeated weather warnings and asked people to stay clear of flash floods and to call its emergency numbers when needed.