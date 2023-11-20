Leather And Knitting Industries Eye Expansion In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra) -- A delegation, comprising various industrial establishments in the leather and knitting industries sector, recently visited Saudi Arabia to explore new partnerships and opportunities aimed at enhancing the sector's ability to expand exports to the Saudi market.According to a statement by the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) on Monday, the visit encompassed several meetings with representatives from the Riyadh Chamber, the Council of Saudi Chambers, and the Saudi Fashion Authority, along with numerous bilateral discussions.Ihab Qadri, a member of the JCI and representative of the leather and knitting industries sector, engaged in discussions with Hassan Huwaizi, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Council of Saudi Chambers.They highlighted the Jordanian private sector's commitment to boosting trade exchange between the two kingdoms, emphasizing the products of the leather and knitting industries sector and their advantages that have enabled them to enter numerous global markets.Huwaizi proposed several ideas to enhance collaboration between the two countries concerning leather and knitted products, including studying the nature of the products required in various Saudi cities with the goal of directing Jordanian factories to enter these markets.He underlined the council's readiness to collaborate with the JCI in coordinating bilateral meetings for Jordanian manufacturers with major suppliers in different Saudi cities.During the opening session at the Riyadh Chamber, Qadri expressed his aspirations to establish a new phase of cooperation between the two countries, highlighting available business opportunities to enhance the process of trade exchange and integration.Qadri noted that the fraternal relationship between the Jordanian and Saudi peoples provides hope for expanding commercial exchange, especially in the leather and knitted industries.He explained that the sector has significant opportunities in the Saudi market due to a high demand for its products among the Saudi people. The quality of the products serves as an advantage, enhancing these opportunities, along with the similarity in customs and traditions between the two peoples, he added.The Jordanian Ambassador to Riyadh, Haitham Abul Foul, indicated that the two kingdoms are advancing strategic partnership relations under the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz.Abul Foul stressed the necessity of expanding the frameworks of economic cooperation in all fields through opportunities provided by free trade agreements, allowing the establishment of complementary projects and bilateral partnerships between the two business communities.Mohammed Almarshad, Head of the Riyadh Chamber, underscored the advanced and promising investment and commercial advantages and opportunities between the two countries, noting that the Saudi business community pays special attention to increasing the volume of trade and economic exchange with their counterparts in Jordan.In a meeting with the Saudi Fashion Authority, the Jordan Chamber of Industry discussed the possibility of cooperation in technical fields between the leather and knitting industries sector in Jordan and the Saudi Fashion Authority.Representatives of the Saudi Fashion Authority stressed the necessity of networking and introducing Saudi manufacturers from the leather and knitting industries sector and designers by providing a database that brings together the two parties.Additionally, they emphasized facilitating communication between them, along with holding meetings and introductory activities for this purpose.