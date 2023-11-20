Uzbekistan Fixes Penal Law To Raise Fines For Breach Of Requirements Of Commodities

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Uzbekistan has
adopted amendments to the Criminal Code, providing for increased
punishment for violations of safety rules for storage and
transportation of goods, Trend reports.
The relevant document was signed by Uzbek President Shavkat
Mirziyoyev.
According to the document, the maximum penalty for production,
storage, transportation for the purpose of sale or sale of goods,
performance of work, or rendering services that do not meet safety
requirements is up to three years of imprisonment.
Moreover, for similar actions on a particularly large scale, the
penalty is five to seven years' imprisonment. Actions resulting in
human casualties or other grave consequences, such as imprisonment
for seven to 12 years.
The reason for increased control was an explosion and subsequent
fire on the night of September 28 at one of the warehouses located
in Tashkent. As a result of the accident, a 13-year-old boy was
killed, and 162 other people were injured.
According to the government commission, the warehouse was
storing large quantities of chemicals without complying with
regulations. In criminal proceedings under the article of the
Criminal Code "Violation of Fire Safety Rules," four people were
arrested.
