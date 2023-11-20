Feast On Savings: Leawo's Thanksgiving Treat With 30% Off On Video Converter

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Thanksgiving is not just a time for family and feasts but a moment to reflect on the journey we've taken together in the digital landscape. In the spirit of gratitude and celebration, Leawo Software Co., Ltd: a professional multimedia solution provider and an award-winning video/audio converting software supplier, is excited to unveil its Thanksgiving Treat-a generous 30% discount on the renowned Video Converter during the 2023 Thanksgiving Sales & Promotion . As people gather with loved ones and express their thanks, Leawo wishes to extend its appreciation to customers by offering this exclusive deal. Keep reading for more details.

30% Off Leawo Video Converter Single

Leawo Video Converter is designed to convert Video to a wide range of file formats that can be seen from TV to mobile devices. There is a reliable list of tools in Leawo Video Converter to manipulate your videos, the important one of which is the pre-programmed output configuration file. These profiles allow you to choose from 25 different file formats, so you shouldn't run into any trouble. It also offers more than 100 device optimization profiles, covering everything from smartphones and tablets to gaming systems and set-top boxes. Users should find a profile that suits their needs. After conversion, customers can even play MKV file on Samsung TV and solve problems when they try to play DAV file on VLC player . Besides, this program contains one of the best video editors we've seen during our review. It makes it very easy to trim, crop, and flip videos. Users can also personalize the final video with watermarks and embedded captions in the output video. The Effects menu controls brightness, contrast, saturation, and volume. In addition, converting 2D video to 3D is possible with this formidable tool.

DVD Copy freebie. During the promotion period, all users will freely get a DVD Copy without any additional fee. The way to get this freebie is easy and all customers need to do is to fill in the information to receive the activation code.

Up to 93% off Online Video Solutions. This 40-in-1 online video downloader toolkit can help download and save videos from Amazon, Netflix, Max, Apple TV, and dozens of other streaming sites. This bundle is now at $229.95 only. Up to 70% off discount bundle. Top-seller bundles are sold at discounts ranging from 40% to 70% off!

30% off sitewide coupon code. Leawo was thrilled to bring customers an incredible opportunity to enjoy massive savings on its entire range of products. With the exclusive 30% off sitewide coupon code, viewers are invited to explore the extensive collection of software solutions at an unbeatable price.

How to Join & Time

This special sales and promotion is valid by December 15, 2023. Know more details about this promotion on the website:

About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include a Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Converter, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Converter, DVD Creator, Video Converter, Transfer, and so on for both Win and Mac platforms.