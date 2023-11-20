Al-Omariya Plant Nursery Receives Gardening Enthusiasts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo feature)

KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- The Public Authority of Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources announced the opening of Al-Omariya Plant Nursery on Monday, which offers 650,000 from 80 different type of plants, and trees that only cost 10 pct from its actual price in the commercial nurseries.

Al-Omariya nursery aim to increase the number of its product to one million before the season ends, ensuring that various types of plants and trees are useful for farming indoors and outdoors contributing to technical instructions and agricultural experiments.

According to those in charge of the nursery, chaste trees spina-christi, and Aramaic plants are bestsellers. (end)

