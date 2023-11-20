Two Killed, One Wounded As Enemy Shells Kherson This Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled Kherson this morning, killing two people and wounding one.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"A pre-trial investigation has been launched as part of criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder," the post reads.

According to the investigation, on November 20, at around 09:00, the enemy likely launched artillery strikes on Kherson.

Civilian cars were also significantly damaged.

On November 19, the enemy shelled the Kherson region 51 times using mortars, artillery, Grad multiple rocket launchers, tanks, S-60 anti-aircraft guns, RPG anti-tank grenade launchers, UAVs and aircraft, injuring six people, including a child.