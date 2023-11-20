31 Premature Babies Evacuated From Al-Shifa Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Nov 20 (NNN-WAFA) – Thirty-one premature babies at the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City were evacuated yesterday, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), said, in a statement.

The statement said, the PRCS crews transported the babies to a hospital in Rafah City, in the south of the Strip.

The newborns, in rapidly deteriorating condition, were at imminent risk of death, following the tragic death of several other babies and the total collapse of all medical services at Al-Shifa, the UN Children's Fund said, in a statement.– NNN-WAFA

