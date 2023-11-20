WAFA: Israeli Occupation Forces Strike Gaza Strip's Kuwait School

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation forces bombed the Kuwait school near the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza earlier on Monday in a new act of brutal aggression, said a Palestinian media source.

The Palestine News and Info Agency (WAFA) revealed that the Israeli artillery and tanks besieged the Indonesian Hospital and bombed it since the early hours of last evening, adding that the forces fired several shells directly at the Kuwait school, which housed a number of displaced people.

The Palestinian agency indicated that number of martyrs and injured affected by the bombing was yet undetermined due to a telecommunications outage in the north of the Strip.

Additionally, the source said that ambulances were unable to reach the school due to the occupation forces siege on the Indonesian Hospital and its surrounding areas. (end)

