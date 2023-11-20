UN Official Thanks Azerbaijan For Hosting NAM Conference On Women's Rights

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. UN Resident
Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva has expressed her
gratitude to Azerbaijan for holding a conference of the Non-Aligned
Movement (NAM) on "Advancing Women's Rights and Empowerment" during
her speech at the event, Trend reports.
"Gender equality is an important step towards achieving the
Sustainable Development Goals. We are now in a very
transformational phase. This conference will be a new opportunity
for women in terms of the future," she added.
The conference is being held in Baku under the joint
organization of Azerbaijan (current NAM chair), Uganda, and
Uzbekistan (future NAM chairs), on the basis of initiatives
announced by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
at the ministerial meeting of the NAM Coordination Bureau in July
this year.
