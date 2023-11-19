Zelensky Replaces Commander Of Ukrainian Medical Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree replacing the commander of the Medical Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to Ukrinform, the head of state said this in his daily video address .

"Upon the submission of the Minister of Defense, I have changed the commander of the Medical Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Instead of Major General of the Medical Service Tetiana Ostashchenko, I appointed Major General of the Medical Service Anatoliy Kazmirchuk, Head of the National Military Medical Clinical Center 'Main Military Clinical Hospital' in Kyiv, as the new commander," Zelensky said.

The task of the new commander will be to build a fundamentally new level of medical support for the Ukrainian military, he said.

"From high-quality tourniquets to full digitalization and transparency in supply, from high-quality training to sincere communication with combat medics in those units where medical care is organized truly properly and truly effectively. The experience of the effectiveness of specific units should be extended to the entire defense forces," Zelensky said.