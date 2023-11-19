Saudi Arabia Announces New Natural Gas Discoveries

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz announced Sunday that the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) has discovered two natural gas fields in the Empty Quarter: Al-Hiran and Al-Mahakik natural gas fields.

Minister Abdulaziz unveiled that the discovery of Al-Hiran natural gas field was confirmed after gas flowed from Hanifa reservoir in the Al-Hiran-1 well, at a rate of 30 Million standerd cubic feet (MMSCF), and 1,600 Barrel of Condensates daily (BCPD), and from the Al-'Arab - C reservoir in the same field at a rate of 3.1 MMSCFD.

He also confirmed the discovery of Al-Mahakik natural gas field after gas flowed from the Al-Mahakik-2 well, at a rate of 0.85 MMSCFD.

Furthermore, Natural gas was also discovered in five reservoirs in previously discovered fields.

It was discovered in the Jallah reservoir in the 'Usaikerak field in the Empty Quarter, after gas flowed at a rate of 46 MMSCFD, in addition to discovering an additional natural gas reservoir in Shadoun field, west of Haradh, after gas flowed from 'Unayzah - A reservoir, at a rate of 15.5 MMSCFD, with about 460 BCPD.

Natural gas was also discovered in 'Unayzah B/C reservoirs in Mazalij field, southwest of Dhahran, where gas flowed at a rate of 14 MMSCFD, with about 4,150 BCPD, and in Al-Sarah reservoir in Al-Wadhihi field and Al-Qusaibah reservoir in Awtad field, southwest of Hofuf city, where natural gas flowed at a rate of 11.7 MMSCFD and 5.1 MMSCFD, respectively, with about 57 BCPD. (end)

