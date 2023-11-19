WhatsApp participates in first sports sponsorship deal with Mercedes Formula One team

(MENAFN) In a significant move, WhatsApp has entered into its first sports sponsorship agreement with the Mercedes Formula One team. This multi-year deal will offer exclusive content and real-time updates to followers of the eight-time world champion via WhatsApp. The partnership aims to showcase WhatsApp Channels, the team's preferred communication tool, with Mercedes having adopted the feature in September. The collaboration provides fans with behind-the-scenes glimpses, in-race updates, and exclusive content related to drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. WhatsApp's global user base, exceeding two billion, positions the platform as a vital communication tool for the team and an ideal avenue for engaging fans worldwide.



Team principal Toto Wolff revealed that WhatsApp is the primary communication channel for the Mercedes team, and the partnership aims to leverage this existing reliance on the platform. The deal underscores the growing significance of digital platforms in sports marketing and fan engagement, as WhatsApp seeks to expand its presence in the sports sponsorship domain. The partnership aligns with the broader trend of technology companies collaborating with sports teams to enhance fan experiences and create innovative content delivery channels. WhatsApp's foray into sports sponsorship with a high-profile Formula One team like Mercedes marks a strategic move to explore new avenues for user engagement beyond its traditional messaging service.

MENAFN19112023000045015682ID1107452198