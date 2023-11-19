Sunak pledges to challenge critics of Rwanda deportation scheme

(MENAFN) United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is standing firm on his government's contentious proposal to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, despite the recent unanimous ruling by London's Supreme Court striking down the policy. The plan, a key component of Sunak's campaign promise to curb the influx of immigrants arriving on small boats via the English Channel, has faced legal challenges on human rights grounds.



The Supreme Court decision, delivered on Wednesday, emphasized that the proposed Rwanda asylum policy was not actionable. The court expressed concerns that individuals sent to Rwanda could face a "real risk" of being returned to their home country, regardless of the legitimacy of their asylum claims, thereby violating international human rights laws.



In response to the legal setback and growing opposition, Sunak, speaking to reporters during a visit to a school in Derbyshire on Thursday, asserted that his patience on the matter had "worn thin." He stressed that the United Kingdom public desires a resolution to the immigration issue and emphasized the need to fix the problem.



Sunak stated, "We can pass these laws in Parliament that will give us the powers and tools we need. Then we can get the flights off, and whether it's the House of Lords or the Labour Party standing in our way, I will take them on because I want to get this thing done and I want to stop the boats."



The Prime Minister's determination to proceed with the deportation plan despite the Supreme Court ruling underscores the government's commitment to addressing immigration challenges. The legal battle surrounding the Rwanda asylum policy raises broader questions about the balance between national security concerns, immigration policies, and adherence to international human rights standards.



As the United Kingdom government faces criticism and legal obstacles, the debate over the proposed deportation plan is likely to intensify, prompting discussions on the ethical and legal implications of such policies in the context of asylum seekers and refugees.



