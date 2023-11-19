Whistleblower reveals Australian forces war crimes

(MENAFN) In a significant legal development, David McBride, a former military lawyer who played a pivotal role in uncovering allegations of war crimes committed by Australian forces in Afghanistan, has pleaded guilty to three charges related to leaking classified information to the media. Originally facing five charges, McBride entered his guilty plea in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Supreme Court, admitting offenses such as stealing commonwealth information and passing it on to journalists from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).



The guilty plea marks a turning point in McBride's legal battle, as his defense, which initially argued that his disclosure was protected by whistleblower safeguards, was abandoned. This decision followed a government intervention, asserting that the discussion of certain documents during the trial could jeopardize "the security and defense of Australia."



Outside the Canberra court, McBride made a defiant statement, declaring, "I stand tall, and I believe I did my duty… and I see this as the beginning of a better Australia." The charges against McBride are connected to his leaking of classified material that formed the basis of ABC's 2017 investigative series, 'The Afghan Files,' exposing alleged war crimes by Australian forces in Afghanistan.



During the trial, the court heard McBride's assertion that he felt a moral duty to speak out against what he perceived as an "over-investigation" of misconduct by special forces soldiers.



He contended that the excessive scrutiny compromised the safety of soldiers. McBride's leaked material prompted an inquiry that ultimately revealed unlawful killings of 39 Afghans by Australian soldiers between 2005 and 2016. Additionally, evidence emerged of Australian soldiers placing weapons on civilians killed in combat.



The guilty plea raises questions about the treatment of whistleblowers and the delicate balance between national security concerns and the public's right to know. McBride's case has broader implications for the scrutiny of military conduct, accountability for war crimes, and the protection afforded to those who bring such issues to light. As legal proceedings continue, McBride's case serves as a focal point in the ongoing discourse on transparency, justice, and ethical responsibility within military operations.





