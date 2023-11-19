Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree On Key Peace Treaty Principles

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) YEREVAN, Nov 19 (NNN-TNA) – Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed on the key principles of a peace treaty, Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, said yesterday.

The principles include mutual recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty, commitment to the 1991 Almaty Declaration, as a political framework for the delimitation of borders, and unblocking of regional connections, under the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the two countries, Pashinyan said, at the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Parliamentary Assembly, autumn session in Yerevan.

The two countries are still“speaking different diplomatic languages” about their deep-rooted distrust, he admitted.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been at loggerheads over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, since 1988. Peace talks have been going on since 1994, when a ceasefire was agreed on, despite sporadic clashes since then.– NNN-TNA