Israel-Hamas War: Joe Biden Rejects Ceasefire Call In Gaza, Says 'Every Cease-Fire Is Time Hamas Exploits...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "US President Joe Biden dismissed increasing ceasefire calls for Gaza and asserted that it won't bring about peace but a time to rebuild their stockpile of weapons and fighters, he wrote in an opinion piece for The Washington Post.

\"As long as Hamas clings to its ideology of destruction, a cease-fire is not peace. To Hamas's members, every cease-fire is time they exploit to rebuild their stockpile of rockets, reposition fighters, and restart the killing by attacking innocents again,\" The Post read.

He also said, \"Our goal should not be simply to stop the war for today -- it should be to end the war forever, break the cycle of unceasing violence, and build something stronger in Gaza and across the Middle East so that history does not keep repeating itself.\"Also Read: Live updates on Israel-Hamas warThe US President also called for Israel to respect humanitarian law and minimize the loss of civilian life, saying he counseled Israeli officials during his trip to Tel Aviv \"against letting their hurt and rage mislead them into making mistakes we ourselves have made in the past.\"'Two-state solution is the only solution'According to Joe Biden, a two-state solution is the only solution to the enduring conflict in the region. He said there should be governance under the Palestinian Authority.

“As we strive for peace, Gaza and the West Bank should be reunited under a single governance structure, ultimately under a revitalized Palestinian Authority, as we all work towards a two-state solution.”The US President also took aim at the extremist violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, which has been a concern among officials, saying that the US is prepared to issue visa bans against the perpetrators.\"I have been emphatic with Israel's leaders that extremist violence against Palestinians in the West Bank must stop and that those committing the violence must be held accountable,\" Biden wrote in The Post.

As per CNN reports, the warning surfaced amid worries about Israel allegedly violating the Visa Waiver Programme, enabling eligible travelers to seek entry into the US without a visa, effective since late October.

Last month, the Biden administration sought over USD 105 billion from Congress in a proposed package, aiming to allocate security assistance for the conflicts in Ukraine and Israel.

PM Netanyahu reacts to reports of possible hostage with Hamas'There has been no deal as of now', Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday refuted the reports of a possible hostage agreement with Hamas. He even pledged to continue the operation in Gaza until the Palestinian terrorist group is overthrown and the seized hostages are back in the country, HT reported.

He further appreciated the support of the United States and said that the country is sending constant shipments of defense equipment and crucial weapons required for the war.

“I greatly appreciate the US, under the leadership of our friend President Biden, who sees eye-to-eye the common interest with Israel. The US has sent to the Middle East aircraft carriers and support vessels, and a special submarine, and is constantly sending us vital munitions,” he said as quoted by HT.

The White House stated that no Israel-Hamas deal yet, US will 'continue to work hard'

MENAFN18112023007365015876ID1107451038