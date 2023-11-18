IT Minister Vaishnaw Takes Tough Stance On Deepfakes: Warns Social Media Platforms Of Safe Harbour Clause Consequences

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In a move to combat the rising threat of deepfakes, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw has issued notices to major social media platforms, demanding immediate action to identify and remove deceptive content, reported ANI per the report from the agency, expressing the severity of the issue, the minister emphasized that deepfakes pose a significant challenge for all stakeholders.\"We recently issued notices to all the big social media forms, asking them to take steps to identify deepfakes, for removing those content. The social media platforms have responded. They are taking action; we have told them to be more aggressive in this work,\" stated Minister Vaishnaw a significant policy shift, Vaishnaw pointed out that the 'Safe Harbour' Clause, which had previously shielded social media platforms, may no longer apply if they fail to take adequate measures against deepfakes.\"Also, we must notice that the 'Safe Harbour' Clause which most of the social media platforms have been enjoying, doesn't apply if the platforms do not take adequate steps to remove the deepfakes from their platforms,\" added the minister, Delhi Police has written to Meta to provide the URL of the account from which the 'deepfake' video of actress Rashmika Mandanna was shared on social media, officials said on Saturday move came a day after the city police filed an FIR in connection with the incident videos are synthetic media in which a person in an existing image or video is replaced with someone else's likeness Tiwari, DCP of the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit, said the Delhi Police has also sought the information about the people who shared the fake video on social media.\"We have written to Meta to access the URL ID of the account from which the video was generated. We have also started doing technical analysis,\" the Deputy Commissioner of Police said in a statement FIR in the matter was registered under sections 465 (forgery) and 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act at the IFSO unit of the Delhi Police's Special Cell after a complaint was received from Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), after the Commission took suo-moto cognisance of the deepfake video of the Indian actress official said a dedicated team of officers has been constituted to crack the case. \"We are expecting the case will be cracked soon.\"Madanna's deepfake video, which was suspected to be made with the help of Artificial Intelligence, went viral on social media last week. The original video was stated to be of a British-Indian influencer, whose face had been edited with Mandanna's face.



MENAFN18112023007365015876ID1107450277