Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Congratulates Sultanate Of Oman


11/18/2023 9:16:59 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) has congratulated the Sultanate of Oman on the occasion of its National Day, Azernews reports.

According to "Report" , this was written in the institution's "X" account.

"We congratulate the Sultanate Oman on National Day! Happy National Day!" - said in a congratulatory message from the Foreign Ministry.

