Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Congratulates Sultanate Of Oman

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) has
congratulated the Sultanate of Oman on the occasion of its National
Day, Azernews reports.
According to "Report" , this was written in the institution's
"X" account.
"We congratulate the Sultanate Oman on National Day! Happy
National Day!" - said in a congratulatory message from the Foreign
Ministry.
MENAFN18112023000195011045ID1107450090
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.