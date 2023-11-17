Three Qataris Qualify For Second Round Of IBSF World Masters Snooker Championships

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Three Qataris players have qualified for the second round of the IBSF World Masters Snooker Championships, the fourth world championship in billiards and snooker hosted by Qatar and organized by the Qatar Billiards & Snooker Federation (QBSF) until Nov. 24 with the participation of more than 200 male and female players representing 40 nations.

Qatari Bashar Hussein qualifIed for the second round after he topped Group D by defeating Bahraini Majed Dhaif 3-0, and Welshman David Hopper 3-1, Ahmed Saif also reached the second round as he topped Group G, after winning over his English rival Richard Emery 3-2, and over the Indian Anish Parikh 3-1, while Abdul Mohsen Khamis qualifIed for the second round after defeating Emirates player Issa Al Hashemi 3-2 before facing the Egyptian Mohamed Khairy.