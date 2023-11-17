Reaffirming Commitment To Middle East Security, US Showcases Advanced Aviation Systems At Dubai Airshow 2023

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 11:03 AM

The Dubai Airshow 2023 is underway this week in Dubai, UAE, with the participation of the US and other defense partners, in addition to a large gathering of private sector companies. The event's 18th edition couldn't have come at a more important time to reaffirm the robust defense partnership underpinning Middle East stability, and the growing status of Dubai on the world stage as a leader in aerospace industries.

Dubai Airshow 2023 will be easy to spot with spectacular static and flying displays of 180 aircraft featuring cutting-edge military and civil aviation technologies and unparalleled manufacturing capabilities. The event is held at the emirate's sprawling airport Dubai World Central, dubbed 'the future of the aerospace industry', with 20 country pavilions, 1,400+ exhibitors, and a busy agenda of 300+ speakers and nine conference tracks tackling a wide range of topics in technology, sustainability, and defense.

With state-of-the-art infrastructure and major aerospace milestones in recent years, Dubai Airshow has become the primary meeting point for the industry, and a place where many new opportunities are created. In the 2021 edition of the show, over 100 US companies participated in the event, deepening the aerospace cooperation between the US and UAE, forming a platform for closer strategic ties.

The US is represented at Dubai Airshow 2023 by a military delegation from United States Central Command (USCENTCOM), reflecting the seriousness of the country's commitments to the region and its confidence in the event's profile in generating new business for U.S. manufacturers of aerial defense and aviation systems.

More specifically, the US is showcasing its Advanced Aerial Mobility (AAM) systems at the event, with focus on interoperability, capacity building and partnership, and with the ultimate objective of maintaining the security of the UAE and the Gulf region as a whole against regional threats.

The US military was set to display one of its Patriot missile-defense systems at the Dubai Airshow this week but has since updated its deployment plans.