ITI, VOIS Partner To Train, Employ Tech Professionals

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Information Technology Institute (ITI) and Vodafone Intelligent Solutions (VOIS) have signed a cooperation protocol to provide specialized training for young professionals in various technological fields. The protocol was witnessed by Amr Talaat, the Minister of Communications and Information Technology.

The protocol aims to qualify young professionals in software development and testing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, information security, and infrastructure. It also aims to create new employment opportunities for ITI graduates within VOIS, the strategic arm of Vodafone Group globally.

The protocol also includes offering free Arabic-language training courses through ITI's Skill Tech platform, hosting technology-related competitions, and exchanging experiences to prepare ITI students and graduates for the job market.

The protocol was signed by Heba Saleh, President of ITI, and Rania Salah, CEO of VOIS Egypt.

Talaat praised Egypt's competitive advantages in the outsourcing industry, especially the availability of well-trained young professionals. He also mentioned the expansion of training programs to build a skilled workforce in various technological fields.

Saleh stated that the partnership with VOIS aligns with the Ministry's vision to enhance the skills of the human workforce in the communications and information technology sector. She also emphasized the plans to establish a joint academy for training and providing online training content on ITI's Skill Tech platform.

Salah stated that the agreement with ITI is part of the company's commitment to forming strategic partnerships with ministry-affiliated entities. She also highlighted the ministry's interest in the outsourcing industry, especially the technological aspect.

Pedro Sardo, Head of the Information Technology Sector for Vodafone Group, praised the high competitiveness of Egyptian human resources and the significant progress in Egypt's infrastructure and information technology.

Mohamed Samy, Head of the International Technology Sector for Vodafone Intelligent Solutions, affirmed that the company has new expansion plans to provide over 1,000 diverse job opportunities in the next two years within the company's technology sector. This includes creating additional job opportunities for people with special abilities, suitable for their capabilities, and integrating them into the workforce in various fields while providing a suitable working environment for them to perform their tasks efficiently.