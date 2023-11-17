Delhi HC To Review Plea By Sushant Singh Rajput's Father To Ban Film On Deceased Actor's Life On This Date

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In July of this year, the Delhi High Court decided not to stop the streaming of the movie "Nyay: The Justice". This film is said to be about the life of the late Sushant Singh Rajput. After this decision, in August, Sushant's father, Krishna Kishore Singh, went to the Delhi High Court to challenge this decision. Currently, the Delhi High Court has set February 12, 2024, as the date to consider the plea filed by Sushant's father against the decision of a single-judge bench, which said no to stopping the movie's streaming.

According to a report from IANS, the Delhi Court will listen to Sushant Singh Rajput's father's plea about the movie 'Nyay: The Justice' on that date. Justices Yashwant Varma and Ravinder Dudeja will be on the division bench, and they have given all parties involved the chance to share their responses.

In August, another division bench of Justices Varma and Dharmesh Sharma reportedly sent notices to various people, including the filmmakers. Krishna Kishore Singh accuses them of using his late son's life for unfair commercial gain.

The movie, released on the OTT platform Lapalap in June 2021, one year after Sushant's sad death in 2020. The Delhi High Court, in July of this year, said they won't interfere in the ongoing streaming. They argued that the rights related to the late actor's personality and privacy were no longer valid.

In a ruling by a single-judge bench, Justice C. Hari Shankar said,“The information contained, and shown, in the impugned film, is entirely derived from items which featured in the media and, therefore, constitute publicly available information. In making a film on the basis thereof, it could not, therefore, be said that the defendants had violated any right of Rajput, much less of the plaintiff [his father].”

Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden and unfortunate death in his Mumbai home on June 14, 2020, shocked the entire nation.

ALSO READ:

'Koffee With Karan' 8: Why are netizens calling Alia Bhatt 'liar' after she addresses marriage issue rumors?