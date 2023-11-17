Azerbaijani Parliament's Chair Attends Meeting Of CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly Council

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17 . Azerbaijani Parliament Chairperson (Speaker) Sahiba Gafarova has taken part in a meeting of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly Council in Bishkek, Trend reports.

The meeting discussed a number of organizational and agenda issues.

The event awarded Gafarova, her Kyrgyz counterpart Nurlanbek Shakiev, Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Natalya Kochanova, as well as several MPs from the CIS PA (Parliamentary Assembly) member countries.

A parliamentary delegation led by Gafarova arrived in Bishkek on a working visit on November 15 with a view to joining the scheduled events of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly.

During the visit, she already met with the Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia, Valentina Matviyenko.

