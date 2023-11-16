How To Contest Traffic Fine In Dubai, Abu Dhabi And Sharjah

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 16 Nov 2023, 4:50 PM

Have you ever received a traffic fine and felt it was unjustified? Despite UAE's highly efficient traffic management system, occasional errors from machines or humans can lead to unjust penalties. Authorities are cognizant of this anomaly, and each traffic fine SMS sent to residents includes the option for motorists to raise objections.

Disputing traffic fines in the UAE is a straightforward process across all emirates. Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can contest a traffic fine in the Emirates.

Contesting in Dubai

If the traffic fine has been issued by Dubai Police, the dispute cannot be contested online. The complaint has to be submitted in person.

- Motorists have to visit the General Directorate of Traffic headquarters in Al Barsha and request to file a complaint.

- Residents can visit the nearest Dubai Police station to file a complaint.

- Drivers can also raise a complaint by calling +971-4-606-3555 but a written complaint should follow it.

- You can call the traffic department of Deira Traffic - 04/6063555 (Opposite terminal 2) and traffic department of Barsha Traffic - 04/3111154 for more information.

There is a fee to open a dispute, if you win, you get a refund. If you lose, have to pay the traffic fine along with the dispute cost.

- Residents also raise the complaint on the Dubai Prosecution website (

Conditions for fine objecting on Prosecution website:



Fill all the required data in the application form. All required data shall be entered, required attachments are a photocopy of

the fineEmirates IDdriver's licensevehicle license

- Traffic Prosecution examines the submitted application and its attachments, and the response is either Rejection or Acceptance , if the request is accepted, the applicant will need to attend the Traffic Court .

Contesting in Abu Dhabi

If you have incurred a fine from the Abu Dhabi traffic department, you can raise an objection on Abu Dhabi Police website -

- Select the 'Objection to a traffic violation' option.

- Fill out the form and give all the required details:



Name

Mobile Number, Email, Gender

Emirates ID

Complainer Type

Fine Number

Fine Type

Plate Category

Plate Source Plate Number, among others

- Select preferred time of call back from Abu Dhabi Police.

- Fill in details of why you are contesting a traffic fine

- Attach any relevant image

- Once the form is filled, click on 'Submit'.

If the complaint is deemed appropriate, it will be cancelled by Abu Dhabi Police. Or, they may contact you for further inquiries.

Contesting in Sharjah

To dispute traffic fines in Sharjah, motorists can contact the Sharjah Police Traffic Department via WhatsApp at +971-6-517-7555.

- Disputing a Sharjah traffic fine is also possible through the MOI smartphone app on both Apple and Android phones.

- Log onto the app with your UAE Pass account

- Tap on Help and then complain

- Enter details of why you want the contest the traffic fine and submit.

In case your complaint is deemed accurate, the fine will be reversed.

Contesting in Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain

If you have incurred a fine in Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah or Umm Al Quwain, a dispute can be raised on Ministry of Interior app, which is accessible on both Apple and Android phones.

- UAE Pass account to log in

- Click on help and then complain.

- Enter the details of the violation and explain why you want it reversed.

Depending on the evidence provided, the traffic department may approve the appeal or reject.

Contesting in Ajman

For Ajman traffic fines dispute, an appeal can be made via the Ajman Police website or app.

- Use the UAE Pass account to log in.

- Tap on traffic service and then on objection on traffic penalty.

- Enter the incident details, including the ticket number and type of violation.

- Next, explain the reason of your objection, attach relevant images and submit.

Ajman Police will review the appeal, and the fine will be reversed if your version of events is accepted.

