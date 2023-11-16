Misconduct Case: Trouble Mounts For Actor-Politician Suresh Gopi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kozhikode: The police will seek legal advice in the case against actor-politician Suresh Gopi for alleged misconduct with a woman journalist in Kozhikode. The police have decided to submit the charge sheet soon after taking statements from the witnesses in the case. After taking a detailed statement for three hours, the police decided to seek legal advice in the case against Suresh Gopi. Currently, the case is under 354A. The addition of new sections will be decided after legal advice.



The actor was interrogated by the Nadakkavu police on Wednesday (Nov 15) in connection with the case. Suresh Gopi appeared before the police at 11.45 am and the questioning lasted for nearly three hours. The actor led Padayatra to the police station. BJP State President K Surendran, Sobha Surendran, and M T Ramesh followed Suresh Gopi during the padayatra.

As per police reports the actor's arrest was not formally documented. Instead, he was served a notice under section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code. The officer explained that in cases where the potential punishment is less than seven years, the accused can be released without actual arrest by issuing a notice under section 41A of the CrPC.

The police further stated that the recording of the actor's statement has been completed, and at present, there is no directive for him to appear again in connection with the matter. Meanwhile, hundreds of party members including women were gathered in front of the police station during the interrogation.

The actor was slammed for alleged misbehavior with a woman journalist during a press meeting in Kozhikode on October 27.