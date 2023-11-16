               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Cape Town To Kruger National Park: 7 Must Visit Places In South Africa


11/16/2023 2:02:11 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Cape Town's iconic Table Mountain to the wildlife-rich expanses of Kruger National Park, South Africa offers a diverse tapestry of experiences. Here are 7 places you must visit when in South Africa

Cape Town to Kruger National Park: 7 must visit places in South Africa

Cape Town's iconic Table Mountain to wildlife-rich expanses of Kruger National Park, South Africa offers a diverse experiences. Here's 7 must-visit places in South Africa

Cape Town

Table mountain, Cape of Good Hope are places one must visit when in this southernmost city of South Africa. Visit Robben Island, where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned

Kruger National Park

It's one of South Africa's biggest National Parks. One can witness the big 5's (Lion, Elephant, Buffalo, Leopard, Rhinoceros)

Drakensberg Mountains

This UNESCO World Heritage site offers dramatic landscapes and breathtaking cliffs, waterfalls

Stellenbosch and the Cape Winelands

South Africa is famous for it's vinelands. Take a trip amongst the grapevines and enjoy some soothing wine

Johannesburg

A visit to this place is incomplete without the visit to the 'Apartheid' museum and 'The cradle of Humankind' which is a UNESCO World Heritage site

Blyde River Canyon

Take a trip down to one of the largest green canyons in the world

Addo Elephant National Park

This plcae has the largest population of elephants in Africa

MENAFN16112023007385015968ID1107441650

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search