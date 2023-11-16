No Reports From Slovakian Border Guards Of Potential Border Blocking By Local Carriers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has not received reports from their Slovakian counterparts of any protest actions being prepared at border crossings against Ukrainian freight carriers.

That's according to the SBGS press officer, Andriy Demchenko, who spoke on the air of the national telethon , Ukrinform reports.

"When Polish carriers were preparing for the rally, the warning came from the Polish border guards. Now we have no information from our colleagues in Slovakia that such a move is being prepared or planned for a specific day," said Demchenko.

He noted that the main crossing with Slovakia for cargo is the Uzhhorod checkpoint.

Zelensky, Caputova discuss cooperation, energy security

According to Demchenko, as of this morning, there were about 400 trucks waiting in line to cross the border toward Ukraine.

"There's movement there and we are not aware of any blocking of access roads so far," added the press officer.

's defense minister informs Stoltenberg of halt to arms shipments to Ukrain

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Union of Motor Carriers of Slovakia (UNAS) threatened blocking Ukrainian freight carriers from crossing the border on the Slovakian side if the European Commission fails to reinstate commercial permits for transportation within the European Union.