Azerbaijan Starts Building Passenger Crossing Through Lachin Border Checkpoint

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, November 16. Given the
growing volume of cargo and vehicles crossing the customs borders
of Azerbaijan, work on reconstruction of existing checkpoints
across the state border and creation of infrastructure meeting
modern requirements is being carried out, Chairman of Azerbaijan
State Customs Committee Shahin Bagirov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the international scientific-practical conference
titled "International transport and logistics corridor: impulses of
development from Zangilan".
He noted that construction and installation work of temporary
border checkpoint of modular type on the highway in front of the
newly built bridge over the Astarachay river is currently underway
at an accelerated pace and it is planned to complete the work in a
short period of time.
"At the same time, on the state border between Azerbaijan and
Iran on the Araz river in Aggband settlement of Zangilan district,
design work related to the construction of a new highway bridge and
a multifunctional checkpoint across the state border is underway.
The construction of passenger crossing at the state border
checkpoint in the territory of Lachin district has also started,"
Bagirov said.
According to him, in order to promote and implement the existing
and new transport corridors in the region, the State Customs
Committee closely cooperates with both the relevant state bodies
and the relevant structures of the countries along the
corridor.
"We believe that this cooperation is important not only for our
country, but also in terms of further development of all states in
the region and strengthening regional integration," Bagirov
added.
The conference is held under the joint organization of the
special representative office of Azerbaijan's President in
Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts of the East Zangezur
Economic Region, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport,
the State Customs Committee and the Institute of Economics of the
Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan.
The aim of the conference is to organize discussions between the
public, private and academic sectors on the development and
expansion of transregional transport corridors, as well as to
establish cooperation among stakeholders.
MENAFN16112023000187011040ID1107437665
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.