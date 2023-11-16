Azerbaijan Starts Building Passenger Crossing Through Lachin Border Checkpoint

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, November 16. Given the growing volume of cargo and vehicles crossing the customs borders of Azerbaijan, work on reconstruction of existing checkpoints across the state border and creation of infrastructure meeting modern requirements is being carried out, Chairman of Azerbaijan State Customs Committee Shahin Bagirov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the international scientific-practical conference titled "International transport and logistics corridor: impulses of development from Zangilan".

He noted that construction and installation work of temporary border checkpoint of modular type on the highway in front of the newly built bridge over the Astarachay river is currently underway at an accelerated pace and it is planned to complete the work in a short period of time.

"At the same time, on the state border between Azerbaijan and Iran on the Araz river in Aggband settlement of Zangilan district, design work related to the construction of a new highway bridge and a multifunctional checkpoint across the state border is underway. The construction of passenger crossing at the state border checkpoint in the territory of Lachin district has also started," Bagirov said.

According to him, in order to promote and implement the existing and new transport corridors in the region, the State Customs Committee closely cooperates with both the relevant state bodies and the relevant structures of the countries along the corridor.

"We believe that this cooperation is important not only for our country, but also in terms of further development of all states in the region and strengthening regional integration," Bagirov added.

The conference is held under the joint organization of the special representative office of Azerbaijan's President in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts of the East Zangezur Economic Region, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the State Customs Committee and the Institute of Economics of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan.

The aim of the conference is to organize discussions between the public, private and academic sectors on the development and expansion of transregional transport corridors, as well as to establish cooperation among stakeholders.