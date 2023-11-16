Israeli minister`s ‘nuke Gaza’ threat prompts Arab states to respond

(MENAFN) In a move that has sparked widespread condemnation, Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu has faced severe criticism from Arab states, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, for suggesting the use of a nuclear bomb on Gaza. The controversial remarks, made during an interview on Radio Kol Berama, prompted Eliyahu's indefinite suspension by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, though he was not outright fired.



Eliyahu, a member of the far-right Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party, faced immediate backlash for entertaining the idea of using nuclear weapons against the Palestinian enclave.



The Saudi Foreign Ministry issued a statement expressing concern about the extent of extremism and brutality within the Israeli government. They emphasized that Eliyahu's suspension, rather than termination, reflects a disregard for values of humanity, morality, religion, and law.



The United Arab Emirates (UAE) strongly condemned Eliyahu's remarks, stating that they constitute a violation of international law and an incitement to commit grave violations of International Humanitarian Law, such as war crimes. The United Arab Emirates voiced grave concerns about the potential intent to commit genocide. Jordan also released a statement, characterizing Eliyahu's comments as a "call for genocide" and a hate crime that cannot be ignored.



Qatar joined the chorus of condemnation, issuing a statement that strongly condemns the threat made by the Israeli minister, considering it a serious incitement to a war crime. The collective response from these Arab states underscores the gravity of Eliyahu's remarks and their potential implications on regional stability and the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.



As the fallout continues, the incident raises questions about the line between freedom of speech and incitement to violence, while spotlighting the delicate balance that leaders must maintain in addressing controversial statements from within their governments. The international community closely watches how Israel navigates the aftermath of this incident and addresses the concerns raised by its regional neighbors.





