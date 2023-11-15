ICAI International Research Award Honours Exemplary Achievements

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) through its Research Committee had organised the 4th edition of the most prestigious awards of the year i.e. ICAI International Research Awards, 2023 to acknowledge the exemplary contributions to the fields of accountancy and other allied areas. The award ceremony was held on October 19 at Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan Hotel, Dubai.

The event remarked the presence of Aniket Sunil Talati, President, ICAI as a Chief Guest, (Dr.) Debashis Mitra, Immediate Past President, ICAI, Prafulla Chhajed, President, CAPA, Mr. Shahied Daniels, Chair, Edinburgh Group, Dr. Thratee Mookdee, Secretary, ASEAN Federation of Accountants, (Dr.) Anuj Goyal, Chairman, Research Committee, ICAI, Cotha S. Srinivas, Vice Chairman, Research Committee, ICAI, (Dr.) Jai Kumar Batra, Secretary, ICAI, Harikishan Rankawat, Chairman, UAE (Dubai) Chapter of ICAI and other Central Council Members, ICAI.

A total of 172 nominations were submitted from 33 countries including authors and co-authors of the research papers, which is the largest number of nominations received since the commencement of these awards. A rigorous and transparent dual-stage evaluation procedure was adhered to for the meticulous examination of the applications. This involved a stringent assessment by a distinguished panel of Technical Reviewers, consisting of esteemed subject matter experts. Additionally, a globally renowned International Jury, composed of members hailing from diverse continents, each recognized as paragons of excellence and pillars in their respective professions, played a pivotal role in ensuring the highest standards of scrutiny.

The awards were presented to 15 winner research papers during a glittering evening from 11 different countries (authors and co-authors) including Australia, Benin, Brunei Darussalam, France, India, Morocco, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka & Tunisia.

The research papers that have been awarded span a wide range of important and research-worthy topics, including AI, MSMEs, GST, Human Capital, Audit Landscape, Insurance Fraud Detection, Sustainable Development, ESG Disclosures, and more. These subjects demonstrate the variety and dynamic nature of current accounting and allied areas concerns, reflecting the ever-evolving professional landscape.