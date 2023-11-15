Macron's Rogue Policies Put Him At Odds With His Diplomats

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu Read more
In France, Macron's government has once again witnessed the
impracticable state of its policy, which is spiraling towards
bankruptcy. There is a saying that goes goodness of evil will
result in evil.
The point is that although French President Emmanuel Macron
announced his support for Palestine a few weeks ago following the
Israel-Hamas conflict outbroke, it ended in vain. Even in reaction
to this, the ambassadors of France in the Arab countries made a
joint appeal to express their protest and sent it to the French
Foreign Ministry because their country did not show a balanced
position in the Israel-Hamas war. Journalists who learned about
this promptly publicized the issue and created a kind of conditions
for the exposure of the fraudulent position of the French
authorities.
In fact, France had no intention of defending Palestine. Then
why did Macron pretend to defend Palestine?
Recall that Macron promised 100 million euros in aid to
Palestine a week ago. Even though Macron was not welcomed by the
people in the West Bank, when he met with Palestinian President
Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on October 24, Macron said that the life
of every Palestinian is as valuable as French and Israeli. However,
since Macron could not get out of his political ampoule, his fake
attitude was soon exposed.
After a very short time passed, another fresh news spread in the
press. French President Emmanuel Macron promised to stand by Israel
until the end of the war. This meant that Macron also undermined
his credibility in front of the Arab states. Because Macron does
not have the courage to fully support either the state of Israel or
Palestine. First of all, Macron's stay in the chair as president
depends on the anti-Semitic Armenian community, which is over his
head like a shadow in France, right around the Elysée Palace. On
the other hand, the French state, which has lost its influence in
Africa, does not want to spoil its relations with the Arab states.
For this reason, he tries to show himself as a compassionate leader
in the Palestinian issue.
Apparently, playing this role is not for Macron. Therefore, even
French diplomats object to France's imbalance-creating policy.
Today, France's enigmatic policy is also manifested in
supporting Armenia. In general, Macron's policy creates confusion
among his diplomats as a result of which they protest against him.
How is it that Macron, who supports Palestine, now initiates a
coalition against Palestine? ...or the French government, which
arms Armenia and supposedly wants to strengthen its military
potential, throws it into the fire without thinking about its
future fate in the region?
First, by militarizing Yerevan, official Paris aggravates the
situation in the South Caucasus rather than stimulating peace in
the region, and this directly worries not only Azerbaijan but other
regional states and countries neighboring the South Caucasus.
Secondly, while France is a military-political ally of Russia
and without taking into account the current conditions, France is
not only arming Armenia but also trying to involve it completely in
the European Union. Macron's government forgets that the borders of
Armenia are still under the control of Russia, and at the same
time, the military base No. 102 belonging to Russia is valid until
2044 according to the agreement signed between Armenia and Russia
in 1995.
Armenia is putting its country and even the region in great
danger just by being deceived into the warm arms of the devil.
This, of course, creates a natural environment for the realization
of the deadly plan of Macron's policy regarding the South
Caucasus.
MENAFN15112023000195011045ID1107431231
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.