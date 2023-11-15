Kerala: Dengue Cases Are On The Rise, But Fewer Deaths This Year

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The dengue cases in the state have tripled over the past year. Around 13,306 people have been diagnosed with the disease till yesterday. 48 people died the previous day.

92 people were confirmed to be infected yesterday. Most of the cases are reported from Ernakulam, Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Thrissur districts.



Dengue cases and deaths

2019 : 4651 cases, Death - 14

2020 : 2722 cases, Death - 22

2021:

3251 cases, Death - 27

2022:

4468 cases, Death - 58

2023 :13306 cases, Death - 48

Rat fever and deaths

2019 :1211 cases, Death - 57

2020 :1039 cases, Death - 48

2021 : 1745 cases, Death - 97

2022 : 2482 cases, Death - 121

2023 : 1932 cases, Death - 80

The cases of rabies also increased as compared to previous years. However, the death rate is lower as compared to the rate of infection.



Around 1932 people were diagnosed with rabies this year. 80 people died till previous day. Last year, 2482 cases were reported. The epidemic is at its highest rate in five years. Despite calls for various preventive measures including observance of dry days, the spread of the disease has not been contained. The health department expects that the number of patients will decrease with the end of this rainy season.

