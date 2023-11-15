Indonesia Issues Postage Stamp Dedicated To Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The State Postal
Company of Indonesia has issued a postage stamp dedicated to
Azerbaijan's Aghdam district, Trend reports.
The stamp has been presented on the official page of the Azerbaijani Embassy in
Indonesia on X (Twitter).
The stamp says in Indonesian: "Aghdam - Hiroshima of the
Caucasus".
During the First Karabakh war, Armenian forces captured Aghdam,
in July 1993. The town was ravaged, while the population had to
escape. The ruined and uninhabited Aghdam remained under the
Armenian occupation up until 2020.
As part of an agreement that ended the 2020 Second Karabakh war,
the town and its surrounding district came under Azerbaijan's
control on 20 November 2020.
