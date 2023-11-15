Superplasticizers Market Share, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Key Segments And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Superplasticizers Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Superplasticizers Market is valued at approximately USD $$billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Superplasticizers are chemical compounds that have a greater ability to absorb water. Another name for it is high-range water reducers. Superplasticizers are chemical additives used in the manufacture of high-strength concrete. Plasticizers are chemical substances that enable the production of concrete with a 15% lower water content. Superplasticizers can reduce water content by up to 30%. These additives are used in minute quantities, accounting for only a few per cent of the total weight of the product. Plasticizers and superplasticizers slow the curing of concrete. The increasing expansion of the construction industry and growing mega projects worldwide are key factors driving the market growth.

The rising expansion of the construction industry worldwide is contributing towards the growth of the Global Superplasticizers Market. For instance as per Oxford Economics estimates in 2020, the global construction output in 2020 was estimated at USD 10.7 trillion and it is projected to grow by 42% or USD 4.5 trillion between 2020 and 2030 to reach to USD 15.2 trillion. Moreover, Asia Pacific would account for USD 2.5 trillion of growth in construction output between 2020 and 2030, witnessing an increase of over 50% to become a USD 7.4 trillion market by 2030. Also, growing Infrastructure development spending in developing economies as well as rising advancements in-transit admixing technologies would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the projected period. However, the increasing emergence of substitute products such as conventional water reducer hinders the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Superplasticizers Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising spending on infrastructure development as well as the presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the rising expansion of the construction industry as well as the increasing number of construction projects under government-funded schemes in the region would offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Arkema (France)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

BASF SE (Germany)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc., (U.S.)

MAPEI S.p.A. (Italy)

Kao Corporation (Japan)

M&I Materials Limited (U.K)

Dupont (U.S.)

SOLVAY (Belgium)

W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. (U.S.)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2021, JSW Cement announced the establishment of a 0.3-million-ton manufacturing facility in Ballari in Karnataka to produce its construction chemical product range.

Global Superplasticizers Market Report Scope:

Historical Data 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation 2021

Forecast period 2022-2029

Report Coverage Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered Type, Application, Region

Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

PC Derivatives

Sulfonated Naphthalene Formaldehydes (SNF)

Sulfonated Melamine Formaldehydes (SMF)

Modified Lignosulfonates

By Application:

Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC)

Precast Concrete

High-Performance Concrete

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

